UPDATE 1-UK expands Hezbollah asset freeze, targets entire movement

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds context, Israel reaction)

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain expanded the scope of its

asset-freezing measures against Lebanese Islamist movement

Hezbollah on Thursday to cover the entire organisation as well

as its military wing.

The finance ministry move follows Britain's decision last

year to classify the whole group a terrorist organisation due to

its destabilising influence in the Middle East.

The heavily armed Shi'ite group was established in 1982 ...