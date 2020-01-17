UPDATE 1-UK expands Hezbollah asset freeze, targets entire movement
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds context, Israel reaction)
LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain expanded the scope of its
asset-freezing measures against Lebanese Islamist movement
Hezbollah on Thursday to cover the entire organisation as well
as its military wing.
The finance ministry move follows Britain's decision last
year to classify the whole group a terrorist organisation due to
its destabilising influence in the Middle East.
The heavily armed Shi'ite group was established in 1982 ...
