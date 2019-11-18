BIZ-AIRTEL-RATES - Bharti Airtel to raise mobile services rates in December

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Monday said it will start raising rates for services in December to make business viable.

The telecom sector is highly capital intensive with fast changing technology cycles that require continuing investments and therefore, extremely important that the industry remains viable to support the vision of Digital India, it said.

"Accordingly, Airtel will appropriately increase price offerings in the month beginning December," it said in a sta ...