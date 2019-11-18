UPDATE 3-Four killed at California backyard party, gunman on the loose - police

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Updates)

By Rich McKay

Nov 18 (Reuters) - A gunman was still on the loose overnight

after opening fire at a family party in a backyard in Fresno,

California late on Sunday, killing four people and wounding six,

police said.

The gunman walked into the backyard where a gathering of

about 35 family and friends was watching a football game before

8 p.m., Fresno Deputy Police Chief Michael Reed said in a late

night news conference. Three men died at the scen ...