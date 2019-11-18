UPDATE 3-Four killed at California backyard party, gunman on the loose - police
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Updates)
By Rich McKay
Nov 18 (Reuters) - A gunman was still on the loose overnight
after opening fire at a family party in a backyard in Fresno,
California late on Sunday, killing four people and wounding six,
police said.
The gunman walked into the backyard where a gathering of
about 35 family and friends was watching a football game before
8 p.m., Fresno Deputy Police Chief Michael Reed said in a late
night news conference. Three men died at the scen ...
