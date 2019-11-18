The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

RJ-GANGRAPE  - 2 booked for raping woman in moving car

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jaipur, Nov 18 (PTI) Two persons have been booked for allegedly raping a woman in a moving car in the city, police said on Monday.
The victim lodged an FIR against Navin Yadav and Rahul Gurjar on Sunday accusing them of raping her in a moving car on Saturday, police said.
A case under relevant section was registered with Banipark Police Station.
A medical test of the victim was conducted and the matter is being further investigated, the police said, adding, that no arrest has been made yet ...

 

