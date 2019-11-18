AVI-SUDANESE-SANDALWOOD - Sudanese woman held at IGI Airport with 26 kgs sandalwood

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) A Sudanese woman has been apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle out around 26 kilograms of sandalwood chips, officials said on Monday.

They said 33-year-old Abeer Alfadil Suliman Hussain was intercepted on Sunday at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport after her activities were found to be suspicious.

"Sandalwood chips weighing about 26 kg, kept in 52 packets of 500 gms each, were recovered from her two bags. The Sudan ...