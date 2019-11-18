RPT-Egypt at risk of U.S. sanctions over purchase of Russian fighter jets -U.S. official

DUBAI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Egypt's purchase of Russian

fighter jets puts it at risk of U.S. sanctions and endangers

future acquisitions of U.S. equipment, a U.S. state department

official said on Monday.

Egypt is aware of those risks, U.S. Assistant Secretary for

Political-Military Affairs R. Clarke Cooper said at the Dubai

Airshow.

