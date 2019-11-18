CHIDAMBARAM-ECONOMY - Cong must lead Oppn in Parliament to expose 'utter mismanagement' of economy: Chidambaram

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said his party must lead the Opposition in Parliament to expose the "utter mismanagement" of the economy by the Modi government.

He also alleged that the government refuses to accept valid criticism.

In a tweet, posted by his family on his behalf, Chidambaram said, "When Parliament opens today, Congress must lead the Opposition to expose the utter mismanagement of the economy."

"Which aspect of the economy is doing well ...