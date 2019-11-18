The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Super Bowl champ Patriots use trick play to down Eagles
Los Angeles, Nov 18, 2019 (AFP) - Nick Folk kicked three field goals and Julian Edelman executed a trick play as the New England Patriots clinched their 19th straight winning NFL season with a 17-10 victory over Philadelphia on Sunday.
Wide receiver Edelman threw a pass for a touchdown and quarterback Tom Brady was 26-of-47 for 216 yards for the Patriots, who are now just one winning season shy of the Dallas Cowboys' all-t ...

 

