BC-SOC--U17 World Cup-Br, 0151

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Brazil beats Mexico to win U17 World Cup at home<

Brazil beat Mexico 2-1 to win its fourth under-17 World Cup title.<

AP Photo XAP151-1117192242, XAP154-1117192250<

Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<

BRASILIA, Brazil (AP) _ Brazil rallied to beat Mexico 2-1 on Sunday to win its fourth under-17 World Cup title.

Bryan Gonzalez opened the scoring for Mexico in the 66th minute at the Bezerrao stadium in Brasilia, but the hosts turned their fortunes with Kaio Jorge converting from the ...