Sainz claims McLaren's first podium since 2014 after 'unbelievable' race

Sao Paulo, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Carlos Sainz's patience and determination was repaid in more ways than one on Sunday when his first podium finish was confirmed by the race stewards, more than two hours after the Brazilian Grand Prix.

The highly-rated young Spaniard came home fourth on the road for McLaren in Sunday's tumultuous race, but was promoted to third when six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was ...