UK media: Prince Andrew's sex claims rebuttal a PR disaster<

Britain's media slammed Prince Andrew's rebuttal to claims of sex with a woman who says she was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, branding the interview a public relations disaster<

By DANICA KIRKA<

LONDON (AP) _ British media on Sunday slammed Prince Andrew's effort to rebut claims that he had sex with a teenager who says she was tra ...