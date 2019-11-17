In Trump-Nixon impeachment comparison, Pelosi raises specter of resignation
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Nancy
Pelosi amplified her unfavorable comparison of President Donald
Trump to fellow Republican Richard Nixon on Sunday, saying that
the disgraced president at least cared enough about the country
to leave office before his impeachment.
The top Democrat in Congress told reporters last week that
Trump's pressure on Ukraine to investigate one of his potential
opponents in the 2020 election "makes what Nixon did look a ...
