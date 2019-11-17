UPDATE 1-Trump hails 'cash' to farmers, U.S. aid in China trade war
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds background)
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump
on Sunday welcomed a "cash" payout to American farmers before
the Thanksgiving Day holiday that he attributed to China
tariffs, but that money actually is part of a U.S. government
aid package.
"Our great Farmers will recieve (sic) another major round of
'cash,' compliments of China Tariffs, prior to Thanksgiving," he
wrote on Twitter.
"The smaller farms and farmers will be big ...
