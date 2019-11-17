UPDATE 1-Trump hails 'cash' to farmers, U.S. aid in China trade war

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump

on Sunday welcomed a "cash" payout to American farmers before

the Thanksgiving Day holiday that he attributed to China

tariffs, but that money actually is part of a U.S. government

aid package.

"Our great Farmers will recieve (sic) another major round of

'cash,' compliments of China Tariffs, prior to Thanksgiving," he

wrote on Twitter.

"The smaller farms and farmers will be big ...