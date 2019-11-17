BC-US--Dunkin'-No Double, 0140
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Dunkin' bans the 'double-cup' as it swaps foam for paper<
The Dunkin' coffee chain says customers will have to do without the "double cup."<

BOSTON (AP) _ The Dunkin' coffee chain says customers will have to do without a ``double cup'' for their iced drinks.
A new campaign focused in Massachusetts and Rhode Island tells customers they can no longer nest their iced drinks in a second, foam cup for extra insulation as the company moves to eliminate its polystyrene cups ...
