Dunkin' bans the 'double-cup' as it swaps foam for paper<

The Dunkin' coffee chain says customers will have to do without the "double cup."<

BOSTON (AP) _ The Dunkin' coffee chain says customers will have to do without a ``double cup'' for their iced drinks.

A new campaign focused in Massachusetts and Rhode Island tells customers they can no longer nest their iced drinks in a second, foam cup for extra insulation as the company moves to eliminate its polystyrene cups ...