Marquez wins season-ending MotoGP at Valencia

Valencia, Spain, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - World champion Marc Marquez clinched his 12th MotoGP victory of the season in Sunday's final race in Valencia ahead of French rookie Fabio Quartararo.

Marquez, who secured his sixth premier category title last month, finished over a second clear of pole-sitter Quartararo who came second for the fifth time in his debut campaign.

The Spaniard made a po ...