Bangladesh-India-food-onion-distribution

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Bangladesh flies in onion supplies as price hits record high

=(Picture)=

Dhaka, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Bangladesh is urgently importing onions by air as the price of the essential ingredient in local dishes soared to record highs, an official said Sunday, with even the prime minister chopping the bulb from her menu.

The price of onions -- a sensitive subject in South Asia where shortages can trigger widespread discontent with political ramifications -- has climbed to eye-watering levels in B ...