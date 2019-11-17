China's agricultural ministry urges efforts to restore hog production

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's agricultural ministry has urged all-out efforts in the country's nine provincial-level regions to restore hog production in a bid to stabilize pork prices.

Local authorities should address key issues in the pig-raising industry, including the lack of large-scale breeding farms in the southwest regions as well as environmental concerns, according to a meeting held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs in Nanchang, Jiangxi Province.

