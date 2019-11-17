ITALY-VENICE-3RDLD FLOOD - Hip waders on: Venice copes with record 3rd exceptional tide

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Venice, Nov 17 (AP) Venetians coped with another exceptional tide Sunday in a season that is setting records while other parts of Italy wrestled with a cornucopia of weather woes, from rain-swollen rivers to high winds to an out-of-season avalanche.

Stores and museums in Venice were mostly closed in the hardest-hit area around St. Mark's Square, but tourists donning high rubber boots or even hip waders still came to witness and photograph the spectacle.

Most were disappointed when officials clos ...