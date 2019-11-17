Croatian police fire on illegal migrants near Slovenian border

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

SARAJEVO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Croatian police fired on a

group of illegal migrants trying to reach neighbouring Slovenia

late on Saturday, leaving one man critically injured, officials

in the northern Adriatic town of Rijeka said.

Croatian Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic told reporters

that the group was probably trying to cross into Slovenia, but

did not say how many people were in the group or give their

nationalities.

Croatia is on a route taken by many mi ...