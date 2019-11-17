LD INTERVIEW-BILL GATES - India has potential for very rapid economic growth, says Bill Gates By Manash Pratim Bhuyan (Eds: PT

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) India has the potential for "very rapid" economic growth over the next decade which will lift people out of poverty and allow the government to invest in health and education priorities in an "exciting way", billionaire philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has said.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, Gates, the world's richest person, specifically complimented India's Aadhaar identity system and the country's performance in the financial services and pharma sectors ...