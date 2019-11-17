The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-SOC--Brazil-Record At, 0112

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Record attendance at women's soccer game in Brazil<
Brazilian women's soccer set an attendance record on Saturday with more than 28,000 fans at the Arena Corinthians to watch the second leg of the Sao Paulo state championship final<
Eds: Should stand. Resending for points needing.<
SAO PAULO (AP) _ Brazilian women's soccer set an attendance record on Saturday with more than 28,000 fans at the Arena Corinthians stadium to watch the second leg of the Sao Paulo state championship final.
...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Sunday 17th of November 2019 07:06:59 PM. All rights reserved.