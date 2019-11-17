BC-ML--Lebanon-Protests, 0141

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Lebanon's outgoing PM blasts president's party over delays<

Lebanon's outgoing prime minister is harshly criticizing the party of the country's president after weeks of delay in forming a new Cabinet<

AP Photo XBH102-1114190901<

Eds: APNewsNow. With AP Photos.<

BEIRUT (AP) _ Lebanon's outgoing prime minister is harshly criticizing the party of the country's president after weeks of delay in forming a new Cabinet.

A statement released Sunday by Saad Hariri's office called the po ...