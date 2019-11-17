18 people injured in car accident in Lebanon's Byblos

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIRUT, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- At least 18 people were injured on Sunday in a car accident in Byblos, Mount Lebanon, requiring the civil defense teams to use hydraulic machinery to save wounded people, Al Jadeed local TV channel reported.

The injured people were transferred to hospitals in the area.

According to police data compiled by YASA International, a road safety organization, over 5,000 traffic accidents in 2018 claimed lives of some 450 people in Lebanon.

"The main reason behind this ...