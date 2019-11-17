The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Unimpressive Ivory Coast need two penalties to beat Niger
Johannesburg, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Ivory Coast needed two penalties to defeat Niger 1-0 Saturday in the last matchday one qualifier for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.
Max-Alain Gradel missed the first spot-kick during the opening half after grabbing the ball from Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe, who won the penalty and wanted to take it.
Out-of-favour AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie was entrusted with t ...

 

