UPDATE 1-Russia begins moving captured Ukrainian ships before possible handover

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds details, context)

KERCH, Crimea, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia began moving three

captured Ukrainian navy ships on Sunday after a Russian

newspaper reported Moscow would return them to Ukraine ahead of

a four-way summit on eastern Ukraine next month, a Reuters

reporter said.

The reporter in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in

2014, saw tug boats pulling the three vessels through the Kerch

Strait towards the Black Sea where they could potentially tra ...