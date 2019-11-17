UPDATE 1-Russia begins moving captured Ukrainian ships before possible handover
KERCH, Crimea, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Russia began moving three
captured Ukrainian navy ships on Sunday after a Russian
newspaper reported Moscow would return them to Ukraine ahead of
a four-way summit on eastern Ukraine next month, a Reuters
reporter said.
The reporter in Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in
2014, saw tug boats pulling the three vessels through the Kerch
Strait towards the Black Sea where they could potentially tra ...
