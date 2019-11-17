NAXAL-DRONE-SHOOT - First time: Naxals use drones over CRPF camp in Bastar; shoot at sight orders issued By Neelabh Srivastava

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Shoot-at-sight orders have been issued to security forces deployed across LWE affected states after a 'serious and new' threat of possession and operation of drones by Maoist cadres came to light recently, officials said on Sunday.

The latest directive by a unified command of security and intelligence agencies at the Centre comes in the wake of a maiden incident where drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were seen hovering over a strategically important CRPF camp in the wo ...