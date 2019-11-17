JK-SPEAKER-NOTIFICATION - BJP leader removed as JK Assembly Speaker

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Jammu, Nov 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration headed by Lt Governor G C Murmu has issued a notification ending the tenure of legislative assembly Speaker and senior BJP leader Nirmal Singh who was appointed to the post under provisions of the now-revoked J&K Constitution.

The order comes days after several political parties, especially the Jammu-based National Panthers Party (NPP), questioned Singh's continuation on his post despite the dissolution of the Assembly, abrogation of Article 370 ...