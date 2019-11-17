Iran-politics-petrol-demonstration-arrest lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

40 arrested during protests in Iran's Yazd: news agency

Tehran, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Forty people have been arrested in the central Iranian city of Yazd after clashing with police during protests against a petrol price hike, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported Sunday.

Those detained were "disruptors" accused of carrying out acts of vandalism and most of them were not locals, ISNA quoted the province's public prosecutor Mohammad Hadadzadeh as saying.

"Following the change in petrol ...