GA-PLANE CRASH-NAIK - Goa Navy MIG crash: Union Minister Naik praises pilots

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Panaji, Nov 17 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik on Sunday praised both pilots of the Navy MIG trainer that crashed here for pointing the aircraft away from populated areas.

The MiG-29K aircraft, attached to INS Hansa base in Dabolim, had crashed on a rocky plateau near Verna village on Saturday, with both pilots managing to eject safely.

"Brave work done by MiG-29k twin seater aircraft pilots Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav by showing presence of mind and by point ...