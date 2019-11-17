China's export container shipping index drops in October

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 17 (Xinhua) -- China's container transport for export purposes saw an overall decrease in October, according to the Shanghai Shipping Exchange (SSE).

The average China Containerized Freight Index (CCFI) fell 4.6 percent month on month to stand at 784.22 points last month, said the SSE.

In the first 10 months of 2019, the index averaged 822.78, up from 817.8 points for 2018.

In October, the sub-index for the Persian Gulf/Red Sea and Mediterranean routes plunged by 12.5 percent ...