BC-BKN--Hornets-Knicks , 0833

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Hornets edge Knicks on Graham's 9th 3-pointer<

Devonte' Graham made his ninth 3-pointer of the game with 2.8 seconds remaining, finishing with 29 points to lead the Charlotte Hornets to a 103-102 victory over the New York Knicks<

AP Photo MSG112-1117190353, MSG111-1117190353, MSG109-1117190353, MSG107-1117190109<

Eds: Hornets 103, Knicks 102. Updates with new lead. With AP Photos.<

NEW YORK (AP) _ Another night, another late 3-pointer to win for the Charlotte Hornets.

First, it ...