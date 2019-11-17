Belarus-vote WRAP

Belarus polls under scrutiny as strongman reaches out to West

By Tatiana Kalinovskaya

Minsk, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - Belarusians vote in parliamentary polls on Sunday with critics already condemning the election as fraudulent despite strongman President Alexander Lukashenko's efforts to reach out to the West.

Lukashenko -- who has been dubbed "Europe's last dictator" -- has ruled the ex-Soviet nation since 1994 and overseen a series of elections that international observers ...