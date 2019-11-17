The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Leaked China documents reveal 'no mercy' in Xinjiang: NYT
Beijing, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - A rare and huge leak of Chinese government documents has shed new light on a security crackdown on Muslims in China's Xinjiang region, where President Xi Jinping ordered officials to act with "absolutely no mercy" against separatism and extremism, The New York Times reported.
Human rights groups and outside experts say more than one million Uighurs and other mostly Muslim minorities have been rounded up in a ...

 

