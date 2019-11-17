The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 2-Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump
on Saturday kicked off his annual physical exam with a visit to
the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he
underwent a quick exam and some laboratory tests, the White
House said.
"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking
advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin
portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter R ...

 

