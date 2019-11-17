UPDATE 2-Trump visits medical center to start annual checkup

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds results of last year's exam)

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump

on Saturday kicked off his annual physical exam with a visit to

the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where he

underwent a quick exam and some laboratory tests, the White

House said.

"Anticipating a very busy 2020, the President is taking

advantage of a free weekend here in Washington, D.C., to begin

portions of his routine annual physical exam at Walter R ...