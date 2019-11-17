BC-US--Election 2020-Cal, 0561

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

The Latest: United Farm Workers backs Harris for nomination<

Farm workers union started by Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta has endorsed Kamala Harris for the Democratic nomination for president<

AP Photo CACC107-1117190101, CACC110-1117190123, WX202-1114191622<

Eds: Updates with Harris gaining farm workers endorsement. With AP Photos.<

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) _ The Latest on the Democratic presidential candidates (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

The farm workers union started ...