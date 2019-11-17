BC-US--Election 2020-War, 0735

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Warren pushes back on critics of her health care plan<

Warren pushes back on critics of her health care plan<

AP Photo NY701-1104191923<

Eds: Expands on differences in Warren's plan and those of others. With AP Photos.<

By ALEXANDRA JAFFE<

Associated Press<

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) _ Elizabeth Warren pushed back against critics of her newly released plan to phase in implementation of a single-payer health care system, insisting Saturday that she is ``fully committed'' to Medica ...