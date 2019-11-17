Lifestyle-US-diplomacy-China-animal-panda FOCUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Bye bye Bei Bei: Washington bids farewell to last panda cub

By Inès BEL AIBA

Washington, Nov 17, 2019 (AFP) - He was born in Washington and took his first steps in the US capital, but at age four, it's time to head "home" -- to China.

Bei Bei, the last young panda living at the National Zoo, will leave Washington on Tuesday aboard a specially outfitted FedEx plane, as planned even before he took his first breath.

Such are the strict rules of "panda diplomacy." ...