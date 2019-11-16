Brooks pockets 33 points as Guangdong crush Shandong 123-99 in CBA

JINAN, China, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Marshon Brooks had a game-high 33 points, leading the defending champions Guangdong to an overwhelming 113-83 victory over Shandong in the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league here on Saturday.

Thanks to a solid defense against Lester Hudson from Shandong, the visiting side Guangdong led the game from the start.

Brooks and Sonny Weems combined to win a 26-point lead for Guangdong over Shandong after the third period.

"Shandong improved a lot in term ...