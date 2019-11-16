UPDATE 1-Germany arrests citizen accused of IS membership upon return home

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Updates with judge's ruling)

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Saturday

ordered that a German citizen arrested on her return to the

country on suspicion of being a member of Islamic State should

remain in custody, prosecutors said.

Authorities said the suspect, identified only as Nasim A.,

had left Germany for Syria in 2014, married a fighter and moved

with him to Iraq. There she was paid to maintain an

IS-controlled house and carried a weapon. ...