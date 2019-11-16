UPDATE 1-Germany arrests citizen accused of IS membership upon return home
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Updates with judge's ruling)
FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Saturday
ordered that a German citizen arrested on her return to the
country on suspicion of being a member of Islamic State should
remain in custody, prosecutors said.
Authorities said the suspect, identified only as Nasim A.,
had left Germany for Syria in 2014, married a fighter and moved
with him to Iraq. There she was paid to maintain an
IS-controlled house and carried a weapon. ...
