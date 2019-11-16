The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 4-China's PLA soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets as protesters leave campuses

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds comments from PLA, officer, police statement, details
from campus)
By James Pomfret and Sarah Wu
HONG KONG, Nov 16 (Reuters) - China's People's Liberation
Army (PLA) soldiers in shorts and t-shirts appeared in Hong Kong
streets on Saturday, helping residents clean up debris after
anti-government protests blocked roads, witnesses said.
The presence of PLA troops on the streets, even in such a
role, could stoke further controversy over the Chinese-ruled

 

