IRAN-2NDLD PROTESTS - One dead as petrol protests spread in Iran

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Tehran, Nov 16 (AFP) One person was killed and others injured in protests that spread across Iran on Saturday after a surprise decision to impose petrol price hikes and rationing in the country hit by US sanctions.

The death occurred in the central city of Sirjan, where people tried to set fire to a fuel depot but were thwarted by security forces, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

It came as the demonstrations broke out Friday, hours after it was announced the price of petrol would be ...