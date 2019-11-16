KL-LD SABARIMALA - Ayyappa temple opens, devotees throng to offer prayers

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

(EDS: Combines related stories)

Sabarimala, Nov 16 (PTI) Amid tight security, thousands of devotees from Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and other neighbouring states on Saturday offered prayers at the Lord Ayyappa temple when it was opened for the annual Mandala-Makaravilakku pooja.

Police said at least 10 women, who were part of a 30-member group from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh, were sent back from Pamba, five km from the shrine, as they were found to be in the barred age group of 10-50 years.

At ...