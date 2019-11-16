RugbyU-ENG-Jones

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Jones admits error but wants to turn England into rugby 'powerhouse'

London, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - England coach Eddie Jones wants his team to become the "powerhouse of world rugby" but has admitted he made a mistake in his selection for the World Cup final.

The 59-year-old Australian, who has committed to seeing out his contract which runs until 2021, is not renowned for owning up to errors.

But he says part of the blame for the 32-12 defeat by South Africa in the final lay with his decisi ...