Iranian FM criticizes India for "giving in" to U.S. anti-Iran sanction pressures

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

TEHRAN, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Saturday that India has succumbed to the U.S. pressures over sanctions against Iran.

India has put itself "on the receiving end" of the U.S. "bullying," giving in to U.S. illegal sanctions and ending oil imports from Iran, Zarif was quoted as saying by Press TV.

The bilateral ties would not be affected by U.S. bans, he said, adding that however, "we expected our friends to be more resilient vis-a-vis U.S. pressures."< ...