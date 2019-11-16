Syria-conflict-bomb 2ndlead
Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.
Car bomb kills 19 in northern Syria: monitor
ATTENTION - UPDATES toll, ADDS Turkish reax ///
Beirut, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - A car bomb killed 19 people, 13 of them civilians, in the Turkish-controlled town of Al-Bab in northern Syria on Saturday, a war monitor said.
The bomb, which struck a bus and taxi station in the town, also wounded 33 people, some of them seriously, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.
Turkey and its Syrian proxies control several pocket ...
Subscribe