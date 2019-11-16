UP-YOGI - Congress played with India's security on Rafale controversy: Adityanath

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that the Congress played with India's security for "petty gains" and the Supreme Court's dismissal of the review petitions on the Rafale jet deal has exposed the opposition party's "lies".

The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected pleas for a review of its December 2018 verdict in which it had said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the controversial deal.

The Congress party had ...