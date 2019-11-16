The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UP-YOGI - Congress played with India's security on Rafale controversy: Adityanath

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Gorakhpur (UP), Nov 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that the Congress played with India's security for "petty gains" and the Supreme Court's dismissal of the review petitions on the Rafale jet deal has exposed the opposition party's "lies".
The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected pleas for a review of its December 2018 verdict in which it had said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the controversial deal.
The Congress party had ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 16th of November 2019 03:49:26 PM. All rights reserved.