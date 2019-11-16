Iran-weather-transport

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Heavy snow snarls traffic, shuts schools in Iran capital

Tehran, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - Heavy snowfall blanketed the streets of north Tehran on Saturday, causing traffic chaos and forcing the closure of schools, authorities in the Iranian capital said.

Crews of municipal workers were battling to clear roads and pavements in parts of the capital, where snow began falling at the start of the morning rush hour and continued through the day.

"Snow started at a time when t ...