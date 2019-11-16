Men's 5,000m results at ISU Speed Skating World Cup

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

MINSK, Nov. 16 (Xinhua) -- Following are the results of the men's 5,000m at the ISU Speed Skating World Cup here on Friday:

1. Patrick Roest, Netherlands, six minutes and 16.615 seconds

2. Jorrit Bergsma, Netherlands, 6:22.297

3. Denis Yuskov, Russia, 6:22.543

4. Danila Semerikov, Russia, 6:23.003

5. Graeme Fish, Canada, 6:24.741

6. Davide Ghiotto, Italy, 6:25.021

7. Alexander Rumyantsev, Russia, 6:25.507

8. Ted-Jan Bloemen, Canada, 6:25.567

...