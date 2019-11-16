The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

HongKong-China-politics-unrest WRAP

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Govt supporters march in Hong Kong after week of chaos
By Catherine LAI, Su Xinqi
=(Video+Picture)=
Hong Kong, Nov 16, 2019 (AFP) - Government supporters took to the streets of downtown Hong Kong on Saturday after a chaotic working week saw hardcore pro-democracy activists cause widespread disruption in the city and stretch police resources.
A "Blossom Everywhere" campaign of roadblocks and vandalism across the semi-autonomous financial hub shut down large chunks of the train network ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 16th of November 2019 11:17:05 AM. All rights reserved.