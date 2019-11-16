BC-US--Suspected Neo-Naz, 0156
Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.
Suspected Neo-Nazi charged with gun crime in Texas<
Federal prosecutors say a suspected neo-Nazi is facing a gun charge following an FBI investigation<
Eds: APNewsNow. Updates with comment from lawyer. Edits. Freshens summary.<
POST, Texas (AP) _ Federal prosecutors say a suspected neo-Nazi is facing a gun charge following an FBI investigation.
Authorities charged 23-year-old Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance after he was a ...
Subscribe