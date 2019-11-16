The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-US--Suspected Neo-Naz, 0156

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Suspected Neo-Nazi charged with gun crime in Texas<
Federal prosecutors say a suspected neo-Nazi is facing a gun charge following an FBI investigation<
Eds: APNewsNow. Updates with comment from lawyer. Edits. Freshens summary.<
POST, Texas (AP) _ Federal prosecutors say a suspected neo-Nazi is facing a gun charge following an FBI investigation.
Authorities charged 23-year-old Aiden Bruce-Umbaugh with possession of a firearm by an unlawful user of a controlled substance after he was a ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Saturday 16th of November 2019 05:07:08 AM. All rights reserved.